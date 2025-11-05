Carrie Underwood Becomes Highest RIAA Certified Female Country Artist Ever

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

MCA and the RIAA have announced that Carrie Underwood has officially become the highest RIAA certified female country artist of all time. In the US alone, her music has sold the equivalent of 95 million units, split between 22.5 million albums and 72.5 million singles across solo releases and collaborations.

“Accomplishments like this are more than I would have ever dared to dream of when I was starting out,” says Underwood. “I owe everything to the fans, who have literally voted for me from the beginning of my career and have showed up and given me so much love for over 20 years. I feel truly blessed.”

Adds Mike Harris, President & CEO of MCA: “This monumental achievement solidifies Carrie Underwood’s legacy as a generational talent and a true titan of the music industry. Becoming the highest RIAA certified female country artist of all time is a testament to the unparalleled connection Carrie shares with fans and the enduring power of her artistry.”

Underwood was given a plaque celebrating the monumental achievement following her performance at the Grand Ole Opry on October 25. Underwood’s highest RIAA certifications include her 9x Platinum debut album Some Hearts, singles like “Before He Cheats” (11x Platinum), “Blown Away” (5x Platinum), “Cowboy Casanova” (4x Platinum), “All-American Girl” (3x Platinum), “Church Bells” (3x Platinum), and collaborations like “I’m Gonna Love You” with Cody Johnson (Platinum).

Not to be left out, Underwood’s original holiday song, “Favorite Time Of Year,” which was featured on her 2021 holiday album, My Gift (Special Edition), was recently certified Gold.

Underwood’s Opry performance followed the end of her massively successful Las Vegas residency, which concluded back in April. When she announced that she would be ending the run, Underwood told Rolling Stone, “I have absolutely loved performing in Las Vegas over the past three years. I am so proud of the Reflection production, which is truly one of my favourite shows to perform. It’s been so special to reflect on the greatest hits that have defined my career so far and to get to share them with the fans that come to Vegas from all over the world.”

