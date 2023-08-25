City Girls Continue Their Hot Girl Summer On ‘Face Down’

City Girls - Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

City Girls have returned with a new single, “Face Down.” The track is out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records.

This marks their third brash, straight-talking single this summer, as the Miami rappers’ third studio album is close to arriving. The duo, consisting of JT and Yung Miami, drop some bags on the new single. Miami kicks things off, rapping, “What good is that n___a bag if he don’t spend it/ Bad b_____s love shoppin’ sprees last minute.” Check out the track below.

Face Down

In June, JT and Yung Miami gave the world the ‘rich, young and pretty b___h anthem’ “I Need A Thug,” followed by the clever word-play of the “Pinata” single. In addition JT’s “No Bars” came last month, as well as being prominently featured on Diddy’s “Act Bad (featuring City Girls and Fabolous).”

“I Need A Thug” finds City Girls breaking down what they do and don’t want in a man. The song turns the corner on LL Cool J’s “I Need Love,” and features JT and Yung Miami trading verses about their ideal man. “I need a thug with swag, like a rock star,” raps JT. “Bonnie and Clyde s__t, tongue kissin’ in cop cars.”

These new singles and “Act Bad” follow “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign and “Good Love,” an uptempo linkup with R&B legend Usher.

On the solo front, last year JT joined forces with Summer Walker for “Ex For A Reason” on Still Over It, generating a staggering 32.2 million Spotify streams and ten million YouTube views on the music video. Additionally, the album bowed at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Most recently from Yung Miami was the lasciviously lusty “Rap Freaks.” It earned widespread acclaim from UPROXX who noted, “Miami rap duo City Girls is already well-known for their raunchy rhymes, but on Yung Miami’s new solo single ‘Rap Freaks,’ she pulls out all the stops.” Billboard added in on the fun, saying, “Yung Miami just went there.”

Buy or stream “Face Down.”