Coco Jones Announces Debut Album

‘Why Not More?’ arrives in April, preceded by lead single ‘Taste.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings

Coco Jones has an album on the way, and she’s giving the world an early taste. The Grammy-winning R&B breakout star has announced her debut LP Why Not More? will be out April 25. Lead single “Taste” is out now.

A study in infatuation, “Taste” is produced by hit-makers Stargate and Jasper Harris. The song, which finds Jones singing over a sample of Britney Spears’ pop classic “Toxic,” arrives with a music video directed by Ava Rikki.

In addition to “Taste,” Why Not More? features previously released tracks “Most Beautiful Design,” featuring Future and London On Da Track, and “Here We Go (Uh-Oh).” The latter track was nominated for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at this year’s Grammys, bringing her total to seven career nominations before releasing an album.

Jones burst onto the scene in 2022 with “ICU,” an acclaimed R&B ballad that soared onto the Billboard Hot 100 and won Best R&B Performance at the Grammys. The track, a showcase for Jones’ powerhouse vocals, also hit No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Airplay chart, precipitating Best New Artist wins at the BET Awards, the Soul Train Awards, and the NAACP Image Awards. An “ICU” remix featuring Justin Timberlake also won Outstanding Soul/R&B Song at the NAACP Image Awards.

Jones was raised in the Nashville area, the daughter of NFL player Mike Jones and session vocalist Javonda Jones. Before signing to High Standardz/Def Jam in 2022, Coco released a wealth of music independently and had success as an actress. Early on, she appeared in Disney Channel productions So Random!, Good Luck Charlie, and Let It Shine. More recently, she landed a role as Hilary Banks in Bel-Air, Peacock’s reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She’s also in Netflix’s Vampires vs. The Bronx and the upcoming feature That’s Her.

Order the Coco Jones album Why Not More? now.

