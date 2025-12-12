New Holiday Mashup Combines Connie Francis’ ‘Pretty Little Baby’ And ‘Winter Wonderland’

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

2025 was the year of Connie Francis’ “Pretty Little Baby,” with the 1962 deep cut finding viral success on Tiktok. As the holiday season kicks into full gear, a new mashup of “Pretty Little Baby” and Francis’ recording of “Winter Wonderland,” entitled “Pretty Wonderland,” has just been released.

The mashup pairs the viral instrumental and hook of “Pretty Little Baby” with the classic holiday topline of “Winter Wonderland.” Francis recorded her version of “Winter Wonderland,” written by Felix Bernhard and Richard Bernhard Smith, for her 1959 holiday album Christmas In My Heart.

Pretty Wonderland (Pretty Little Baby x Winter Wonderland Mashup)

While Francis sadly passed away in July of this year, she was able to experience “Pretty Little Baby”’s resurgence firsthand. At 87, Francis joined TikTok to share a message of gratitude. The caption of her first video reads, “My thanks to you all for the huge reception you have given to ‘Pretty Little Baby’. I am delighted to join the TikTok Community and share this moment with you.” In that same video, she exclaims: “I’m flabbergasted and excited about the huge buzz my 1962 recording of ‘Pretty Little Baby’ is making all over the world. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is captivating new generations and audiences is truly overwhelming for me. Thank you, TikTok.”

TikTok recently named “Pretty Little Baby” the Top Global Song of 2025. According to a year-end report, the track was used in over 28 million videos that racked up more than 68 billion views. After the breakout success of her 1958 single “Who’s Sorry Now?” Francis remained a near-constant presence on the Billboard Hot 100 until the mid-60s. In 1960, at the height of her popularity, she became the first woman in history to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when her signature hit “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” topped the chart. She enjoyed two further U.S. No. 1 singles with “My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own” and “Don’t Break The Heart That Loves You.”

Listen to “Pretty Wonderland” now.