The Damned Announce UK Tour For Spring 2023
The legendary punks will play 15 shows, ending with a date at London’s prestigious Alexandra Palace.
The Damned have announced a UK tour for the spring of 2023.
The legendary UK punk outfit – who formed in 1976 and currently feature vocalist Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, bassist Paul Gray, keyboardist Monty Oxymoron and new drummer Will Glanville Taylor – are to hit the stage again in support of a forthcoming album with The Nightingales in support.
In a tweet, the band said: “We are touring the UK next spring with special guests The Nightingales. Tickets go on sale this Thursday 10am!”
The Damned will open their tour in March at the Great Hall in Cardiff and run for a total of 15 shows across the country, coming to an end at the Alexandra Palace in London.
In addition to their UK dates, The Damned are set to play The Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in the US in 2023, which will also feature headlining acts Rancid, Bad Religion, and Dropkick Murphys. The 23rd edition of the annual punk-rock celebration is set for May 26-29 on 6th Street in Las Vegas.
Next year’s lineup boasts one of the biggest bills yet for PRB. In addition to the aforementioned headliners, other notable punk and punk-adjacent acts on the bill include The Interrupters, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, GBH, The Exploited, Fishbone, Agnostic Front, Cockney Rejects, T.S.O.L., and many more.
The Damned 2023 UK tour includes the following dates:
Fri March 31 – Cardiff – Great Hall
Sat April 01 – Southend – Cliffs Pavilion
Sun April 02 – Oxford – O2 Academy
Tue April 04 – Nottingham – Rock City
Wed April 05 – Liverpool – O2 Academy
Fri April 07 – Newcastle – NX
Sat April 08 – Glasgow – O2 Academy
Mon April 10 – Leeds – O2 Academy
Tue April 11 – Manchester – Albert Hall
Thu April 13 – Birmingham – Town Hall
Fri April 14 – Bristol – O2 Academy
Sat April 15 – Norwich – The Nick Rayns
Mon April 17 – Brighton – Dome
Tue April 18 – Southampton – O2 Guildhall
Listen to the best of The Damned on Apple Music and Spotify.