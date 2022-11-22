The Damned Announce UK Tour For Spring 2023

The Damned - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Damned have announced a UK tour for the spring of 2023.

The legendary UK punk outfit – who formed in 1976 and currently feature vocalist Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, bassist Paul Gray, keyboardist Monty Oxymoron and new drummer Will Glanville Taylor – are to hit the stage again in support of a forthcoming album with The Nightingales in support.

In a tweet, the band said: “We are touring the UK next spring with special guests The Nightingales. Tickets go on sale this Thursday 10am!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Damned will open their tour in March at the Great Hall in Cardiff and run for a total of 15 shows across the country, coming to an end at the Alexandra Palace in London.

In addition to their UK dates, The Damned are set to play The Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in the US in 2023, which will also feature headlining acts Rancid, Bad Religion, and Dropkick Murphys. The 23rd edition of the annual punk-rock celebration is set for May 26-29 on 6th Street in Las Vegas.

Next year’s lineup boasts one of the biggest bills yet for PRB. In addition to the aforementioned headliners, other notable punk and punk-adjacent acts on the bill include The Interrupters, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, GBH, The Exploited, Fishbone, Agnostic Front, Cockney Rejects, T.S.O.L., and many more.

The Damned 2023 UK tour includes the following dates:

Fri March 31 – Cardiff – Great Hall

Sat April 01 – Southend – Cliffs Pavilion

Sun April 02 – Oxford – O2 Academy

Tue April 04 – Nottingham – Rock City

Wed April 05 – Liverpool – O2 Academy

Fri April 07 – Newcastle – NX

Sat April 08 – Glasgow – O2 Academy

Mon April 10 – Leeds – O2 Academy

Tue April 11 – Manchester – Albert Hall

Thu April 13 – Birmingham – Town Hall

Fri April 14 – Bristol – O2 Academy

Sat April 15 – Norwich – The Nick Rayns

Mon April 17 – Brighton – Dome

Tue April 18 – Southampton – O2 Guildhall

Listen to the best of The Damned on Apple Music and Spotify.