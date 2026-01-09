ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

D’Angelo’s ‘Voodoo’ Gets Special Zoetrope Vinyl Release For 25th Anniversary

The late singer’s classic sophomore LP won two Grammys.

Published on

D'Angelo Voodoo 25th Anniversary Zoetrope Vinyl
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The late D’Angelo released his celebrated neo-soul epic Voodoo album in January of 2000. An anniversary celebration will feature a new release of the 2LP, highlighted by a zoetrope design.

Black Eyed Peas - Bridging the Gap
Black Eyed Peas - Bridging the Gap
Black Eyed Peas - Bridging the Gap

Each side of the double-vinyl set has a different design, incorporating elements from D’Angelo’s brilliant career like music videos, album design, and lyrical content.

Voodoo is widely hailed as one of the most important albums of the 21st century. After its release, Voodoo topped the Billboard albums chart just two weeks later, won two Grammys, achieved platinum status, and produced one of the sultriest hit singles of all time with “Untitled (How Does it Feel),” thanks in large part to its iconic video.

D'Angelo - Untitled (How Does It Feel) (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

Last year, Rolling Stone unearthed audio from a D’Angelo conversation that took place in 2015. In the chat, the singer born Michael Eugene Archer discussed how Voodoo was inspired by the disappointment he felt after releasing his debut, Brown Sugar.

He explained, “Brown Sugar, in retrospect, it’s a great album, but I wasn’t that happy with it. I thought that a lot of the demos felt and sounded better to me that I had done in the crib on a four-track. We had to reproduce that in the studio. I felt like it was overproduced. So my main motivation with Voodoo was for it not to feel like that, for it to feel more like my demos had felt.” The raw immediacy of Voodoo is one of its most celebrated qualities.

He also spoke about expectations going into his third LP, the long-anticipated Black Messiah from 2014. He said, “Voodoo was and is what it was. It’s dishonest for me and unfair to me to think I’m gonna outdo that, so I won’t even attempt. I just wanted to make sure it was the next step in my progression. To break something down to its more essential core — that too can be evolution.”

Buy D’Angelo’s Voodoo on limited edition zoetrope vinyl.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Charley Pride - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Pride Of The Opry: Charley Pride Makes Musical And Cultural History
Doris-Troy---GettyImages-85355577
Doris Troy: Remembering Mama Soul
Big-Star-Ballad-Of-El-Goodo-Video
Alex Chilton: The Original Big Star Of Indie Music
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top