David Bowie Inspires ‘Bowie On The Blockchain’ Multiple Artist NFT Sale 

Artwork: Courtesy of Bowie On The Blockchain

It’s announced today that the David Bowie Estate will unveil the first-of-its-kind multiple artist NFT sale, Bowie On The Blockchain, on September 13.

The characteristically groundbreaking new initiative is in partnership with leading peer-to-peer NFT marketplace OpenSea, and We Love the Arts; the new Web3 venture by artist manager and creative executive Andrew D. Keller of We Few Group; and film producer Joaquin Acrich.

Bowie On The Blockchain will unite nine of the most prominent artists in the NFT space, who have each created their own unique works in homage to Bowie and his influence on their artistic and personal identities. 100% of the profits to the Bowie Estate will benefit CARE, the leading global anti-poverty and humanitarian organization, for which his wife Iman is the first global advocate.

New fans in web3

“David Bowie is an icon and a trailblazer in every way, and we’re honored to partner with his team to bring his legacy into web3,” says Ryan Foutty, VP of business development at OpenSea. “This incredible collection brings together some of the most groundbreaking NFT artists with Bowie artifacts to bring a new generation of fans together in web3.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adds Andrew Keller, co-founder of We Love The Arts: “David Bowie’s artistry has had an indescribable impact on my life. I’m truly honored to have had the privilege of guiding this project. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to engage with the Bowie Estate as well as this group of artists, all of whom I have immense respect for. I hope that this collection we have created simultaneously serves to record the ethos of Bowie On The Blockchain, as well as spotlight a wildly talented group of artists and an exciting new space for the arts”.

The nine artists who will contribute to this unique group NFT sale are Defaced, FEWOCiOUS, Glam Beckett, JAKE, Jonathan Wolfe, Lirona, Nadya Tolokonnikova of PussyRiot, Osinachi, and Young & Sick. Sales go live on OpenSea on September 13.

‘Bowie is my dad’

Notes Tolokonnikova: “David Bowie to me is a Platonic ideal of an artist, charismatic, passionate, imaginative, magnetic af, he always puts art x curiosity x subversion over profit, a magician and a muse. I’m in awe and will always be. David Bowie is my dad.”

Lirona adds: “David Bowie entered my life the minute I became my own person, around age 14, when all the emotions in the world needed to be channeled into an understanding of the world, he and his music were that to me, a force that pulled me into the world of music and storytelling and the voice that would play in my head for many years to come.”