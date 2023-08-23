Demi Lovato, Karol G, Stray Kids To Perform At 2023 MTV Music Video Awards

Demi Lovato - Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Demi Lovato, Karol G and Stray Kids are among the big names set to perform at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards. This year’s show is set to air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

South Korean superstars Stray Kids and Colombian pop sensation Karol G are set to perform on the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time. Elsewhere, Italian rock outfit Måneskin is set to perform on the show for the second year in a row while Demi Lovato will return to the VMA stage for the first time in six years.

Karol G will bring “Bichota Season” to life on the VMAs stage. The singer’s Mañana Será Bonito entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in March, making her the first woman to reach the top spot with an all-Spanish-language album. Karol G, now in the midst of her first stadium tour, received three nominations this year – artist of the year and also best Latin and best collaboration, both for “TQG,” a collab with Shakira. This is the fourth year in a row that Karol G has been nominated for best Latin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lovato returns for her first VMAs performance in six years, just days before the September 15 release of her remix album Revamped, which features rock versions of her hit songs. Lovato performed “Give Your Heart a Break” on the VMAs pre-show in 2012. She made her main stage debut in 2015 with “Cool for the Summer” and returned two years later to perform “Sorry Not Sorry.” The singer, who took home best video with a message in 2012 for “Skyscraper,” is nominated in two categories this year: best pop and video for good, both for “Swine.”

Taylor Swift leads this year’s nominations with eight nods, followed by SZA (six), Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith (five each), and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira (four each).

Fans can vote for their favorite artists across 15 gender-neutral categories for the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards, including video of the year, by visiting the event’s official website through Friday, Sept. 1. Voting for best new artist will remain active into the show. Nominations for social categories including group of the year and song of summer, will be announced at a later date.