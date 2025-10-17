Dru Hill’s ‘Enter The Dru’ Gets a 25th Anniversary Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Dru Hill’s Enter The Dru, the album is coming to vinyl for the first time. The reissue, which was announced today, is set for an October 24 release on 2LP standard black vinyl.

Originally released in 1998, Enter The Dru (whose title was inspired by the Bruce Lee 1973 film, Enter the Dragon), marked the R&B group’s second album, following 1996’s Dru Hill debut. It included R&B classics like “How Deep Is Your Love,” “These Are The Times,” “Beauty,” and “You Are Everything.”

Dru Hill - How Deep Is Your Love

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“How Deep Is Your Love,” Dru Hill’s biggest hit to date, spent three weeks atop the US R&B chart and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its remix featuring Redman was included on the soundtrack for the 1998 film Rush Hour. “These Are The Times,” co-written and co-produced by Babyface, reached No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the Billboard R&B chart. Enter The Dru peaked at No. 2 on both the Billboard 200 and the R&B Albums chart, and later received a double-platinum certification.

Following Enter The Dru, the group released 2002’s Dru World Order and 2010’s InDRUpendence Day. In 1999, lead singer Sisqo embarked on his solo career with Unleash the Dragon, known for hit singles “Thong Song” and “Incomplete.” He followed up with 2001’s Return of Dragon and 2015’s Last Dragon.

Dru Hill remains active in the R&B scene, releasing new music and touring frequently. In 2020, they released their comeback single, “What You Need.” In 2023, they embarked on the Summer Block Party Presents: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill tour alongside fellow ‘90s R&B groups Jodeci and SWV. Last month, R&B icon Keith Sweat announced his The R&B Lovers Tour featuring special guests Dru Hill, Joe, and Ginuwine. The trek kicks off Feb. 13, 2026, and wraps on June 2, 2026.

