Elbow Announce First North American Tour Since 2020

Elbow - Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR

elbow are gearing up for their first return to North America since 2020, having announced a number of dates across the region. The tour also marks their first foray to the East Coast and Canada since 2017.

Shop the best of elbow’s discography on vinyl and more.

Starting in Washington, D.C. on September 26, the band will be making 14 stops across America, playing their way to the West Coast and finishing at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 16. Tickets will be available via the band’s official website. Fans on the band’s mailing list will automatically get presale access.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour marks the band’s first run since the release of their Audio Vertigo LP in March of 2024. Critical response to the album was overwhelmingly positive, with MOJO delivering a 4-star review and noting that “their tenth is suitably landmark.”

Audio Vertigo was recorded throughout 2023 at the band’s individual studios, Migration Studios, Gloucestershire, and finalized at the band’s facility at Blueprint Studios, Salford. The album marks a significant step change for the group after 2021’s Flying Dream 1. In the words of lead singer and lyricist Guy Garvey, Audio Vertigo was built from “gnarly, seedy grooves created by us playing together in garage-y rooms,” and is both more direct and sonically varied by purpose than its predecessor.

Characterized by the band as “an album heavy on stomp, swing, and infectious oil-can funk beats,” Audio Vertigo sees elbow on the front foot, fusing their love of varied and various styles on a collection that ranges from the Beastie Boys meets John Bonham breaks of opener “Things I’ve Been Telling Myself for Years,” to the lead single “Lover’s Leap” and the infectiously funky “Balu.”

Visit elbow’s official website for ticket information.

elbow North American Tour Dates:

09/26 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

09/27 – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

09/29 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

10/02 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

10/03 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

10/04 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

10/06 – The Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

10/07 – First Avenue – Main Room – Minneapolis, MN

10/09 – Summit – Denver, CO

10/10 – The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

10/12 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

10/13 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

10/15 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

10/16 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA