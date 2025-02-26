ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Elbow Announce First North American Tour Since 2020

The run will begin on September 26 in Washington, DC.

Published on

Elbow - Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR
Elbow - Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR

elbow are gearing up for their first return to North America since 2020, having announced a number of dates across the region. The tour also marks their first foray to the East Coast and Canada since 2017.

uDiscover Rewards Program
uDiscover Rewards Program
uDiscover Rewards Program

Shop the best of elbow’s discography on vinyl and more.

Starting in Washington, D.C. on September 26, the band will be making 14 stops across America, playing their way to the West Coast and finishing at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 16. Tickets will be available via the band’s official website. Fans on the band’s mailing list will automatically get presale access.

The tour marks the band’s first run since the release of their Audio Vertigo LP in March of 2024. Critical response to the album was overwhelmingly positive, with MOJO delivering a 4-star review and noting that “their tenth is suitably landmark.”

Audio Vertigo was recorded throughout 2023 at the band’s individual studios, Migration Studios, Gloucestershire, and finalized at the band’s facility at Blueprint Studios, Salford. The album marks a significant step change for the group after 2021’s Flying Dream 1. In the words of lead singer and lyricist Guy Garvey, Audio Vertigo was built from “gnarly, seedy grooves created by us playing together in garage-y rooms,” and is both more direct and sonically varied by purpose than its predecessor.

Characterized by the band as “an album heavy on stomp, swing, and infectious oil-can funk beats,” Audio Vertigo sees elbow on the front foot, fusing their love of varied and various styles on a collection that ranges from the Beastie Boys meets John Bonham breaks of opener “Things I’ve Been Telling Myself for Years,” to the lead single “Lover’s Leap” and the infectiously funky “Balu.”

Visit elbow’s official website for ticket information.

elbow North American Tour Dates:
09/26 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC
09/27 – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
09/29 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY
10/02 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA
10/03 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC
10/04 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON
10/06 – The Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL
10/07 – First Avenue – Main Room – Minneapolis, MN
10/09 – Summit – Denver, CO
10/10 – The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT
10/12 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA
10/13 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR
10/15 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA
10/16 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
Paul McCartney & Wings - Venus and Mars (50th Anniversary Half-Speed Master) LP
Paul McCartney & Wings
Venus and Mars (50th Anniversary Half-Speed Master) LP
ORDER NOW
Rush - 50th Super Deluxe Edition Box Set
Rush
50th Super Deluxe Edition Box Set
ORDER NOW
Sex Pistols - Live In The U.S.A 1978, Atlanta 5th Jan, 1978 Atlanta, South East Music Hall, USA Limited Edition Red LP
Sex Pistols
Live In The U.S.A 1978, Atlanta 5th Jan, South East Music Hall, Limited Edition Red LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Prog Rock to Pop
Weighty In The Eighties: When Prog Rock Went Pop
Best 90s Hip-Hop Illustration
The Best 90s Hip Hop Songs: Classic Rap From A Golden Era
uDiscover Music image background
Gil Evans Out of the Cool album cover
‘Out of the Cool’: Celebrating Gil Evans’ Masterpiece
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Queen I Collector’s Edition
Queen
Queen I (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
ORDER NOW
Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet Picture Disc (Limited Edition)
Bon Jovi
Slippery When Wet Picture Disc
(Limited Edition)
ORDER NOW
The Beatles US Albums In Mono
The Beatles
The US Albums In Mono (Vinyl Box Set)
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top