Elvis Costello Shares Details Of Career-Spanning New York Residency

Elvis Costello – Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Elvis Costello has shared details of his previously announced 10-night residency at New York’s Gramercy Theatre.

The legendary musician is set to take over the NYC venue in February 2023 for a 10-show run that will see him perform more than 200 songs from across his 600-plus track discography. Costello confirmed the residency during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in August.

At each gig, Costello will print a setlist of 10 songs and then select “a number of other tunes” to play spontaneously. Each night’s setlist is promised to be completely different from those at the rest of the shows, making no two nights the same. The star’s official website does, however, note that “a couple of well-known tunes may serve as an encore.”

In a riddle-like note on the website, Costello explained to fans: “For ten nights at the Gramercy Theatre/I’ll name ten songs to set the scene/I’ll play those ten and then ten more/Shake off the old routine.”

He added that “each night will tell a different tale,” while he hinted at some special guest appearances: “But what else may happen is a secret of mine/Let’s just set up the chair or two and play/In case some friends turn up along the way.”

The printed setlists for each gig have now been revealed – check Costello’s official website for more details.

The residency will begin on February 9, 2023, and will continue until February 22. Tickets will go on sale on Friday (September 23). There will be a limited number of VIP tickets, which include access to all 10 shows, VIP Deck Seating, entry to a VIP bar, a limited edition signed poster, and over $200 in service fee savings. Single show tickets will also be available. For more information and to buy tickets, visit here.

During the appearance on The Tonight Show where Costello announced the residency, the rock icon also reunited with his old band, Rusty. He and former bandmate Allan Mayes came back together to revive the group that they played in when they were teenagers and delivered a performance of Nick Lowe’s “Surrender To The Rhythm.” A recorded version of the cover appeared on the recent album Rusty: The Resurrection Of Rust.

