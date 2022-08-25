Eminem And Snoop Dogg To Perform ‘From The D 2 The LBC’ During VMAs Grand Return

Eminem, Snoop Dogg - Photo: Jeremy Deputat

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are both heading back to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in a decade for a performance of their latest collaborative single “From The D 2 The LBC,” airing live Sunday, August 28 on MTV from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The performance will be delivered in partnership with Yung Labs, who joined forces with the two rappers to create a metaverse-inspired set based on the virtual gaming world Otherside. Though it is currently in the process of being fully developed, Otherside is being created to be used with NFTs and ApeCoin, a type of cryptocurrency.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFTs were a huge part of the James Larese-directed “From The D 2 The LBC” music video which depicted Eminem and Snoop Dogg as Bored Ape avatars based on the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The collaboration will mark Eminem’s first performance at the award show in 12 years and Snoop Dogg’s first in 17 years. The single itself marks the duo’s first collaboration since Snoop Dogg made a feature appearance alongside Dr. Dre, Xzibit, and Nate Dogg on “B___h Please II” from Eminem’s third studio album The Marshall Mathers LP in 2000.

“From The D 2 The LBC” song also is nominated for Best Hip-Hop at the VMAs. In the category, Eminem and Snoop Dogg go up against Future’s “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems, Kendrick Lamar’s “N95,” Latto’s “Big Energy,” Nicki Minaj’s “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby, and Pusha T’s “Diet Coke.”

The 2022 VMAs are gearing up to be a hip-hop heavy night. In addition to Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj will take the stage to perform a career-spanning medley and receive the 2022 Video Vanguard Award. She will co-host the show with rappers Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.

Stream or purchase “From The D 2 The LBC.”