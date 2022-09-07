Eminem Drops By Detroit Lions Training Camp During ‘Hard Knocks’

Eminem - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

On the most recent episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks series, Detroit legend Eminem stopped by the Motor City training camp of the Lions, where he interacted with the players and head coach Dan Campbell.

Watching quarterback Jared Goff, Eminem jokingly says, “That’s almost as good as me.” Shortly after, Campbell approached the rap legend, saying, “Man, lot of respect for you. Nobody represents this city more than you do, so it’s a pleasure to have you out here.” The video is available to watch on Twitter.

Last month, Eminem returned with a new greatest hits project, Curtain Call 2. The original Curtain Call: The Hits came out back in 2005, offering fans of the Detroit rapper a comprehensive collection of their idol’s biggest tracks up to that point, from “My Name Is” and “Stan,” to “The Real Slim Shady,” and beyond. But there’s been a lot of water under the bridge since then, and a lot of Eminem music has made its way into the world. A hits package covering the artist’s post-2005 output has been in demand for a while now.

The new collection will certainly have a lot to live up to, but it’s already being hailed as a classic by Em fans across the world. Its predecessor has had one of the longest lives in the Billboard charts of any hip-hop album. It was even one of the 50 biggest sellers of last year. That’s some serious staying power.

But with music representing every Eminem project from Relapse on, including soundtrack tunes, guest shots, splinter projects, and more, Curtain Call 2 seems likely to arrive with plenty of firepower all its own. To help celebrate the release, Eminem dusted off a video from the vaults, for the single “Crack a Bottle” from his aforementioned 2009 album, Relapse.

