Empire Of The Sun Set Afterlife 2026 Tour

After their sold-out Ask That God 2025 Tour, Empire of the Sun is heading back on the road. The group is announcing the Ask That God: Afterlife 2026 Tour, bringing their show across the United States from August through October. The artist presale for the tour opens on March 17 at 10 am local time, and fans can sign up for access until March 15 at 11:59 pm. The general on-sale for the Afterlife Tour opens at 10 am on March 20.

Empire of the Sun will be supported by Polo & Pan and Midnight Generation on all of their headline dates. Before embarking on the headlining tour, they’ll perform festival dates at Osheaga, Up In The Sky, and Outside Lands. The headlining tour will kick off at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 11. Empire of the Sun will perform two dates in New York—one at Forest Hills Stadium and one at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater—and another in Holmdel, New Jersey. The duo will also stop in cities like Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles before the tour concludes on October 9 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. In all, Empire of the Sun will perform 31 headlining dates.

“It feels like a very pivotal time. We have a new song to sing, we have to step into a new doorway — a new chapter. The world is changing. It feels like a revolution in the world and we have to unite. Love is the power weapon,” says musician Luke Steele. “Ask That God: Afterlife feels like a tour of unknowns and possibilities — new visions, new plateaus, fragile breakthroughs. I think things are going to happen on this tour that have never happened before. We can’t wait to take this music and this tour to new frontiers. Let’s break barriers together.”

The Ask That God 2025 Tour took Empire of the Sun to 22 countries around the world, performing in front of more than 220,000 people. On that tour, the group sold 110,000 tickets in the United States and another 40,000 in Mexico.

