Eric Clapton Announces UK And Ireland Tour Dates For 2024

Eric Clapton has announced a limited run of exclusive UK and Ireland shows for 2024. The guitar legend’s itinerary includes dates at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall as well as dates in Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham and Dublin.

General ticket on sale is this coming Friday, June 9 at 10am. For further information, visit the artist’s official website.

Clapton was most recently seen at the Royal Albert Hall in May, when he performed at a pair of shows held to pay tribute to fellow guitar legend Jeff Beck, who died in January. Clapton, who organized the show alongside Beck’s widow Sandra, was joined onstage by Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Billy Gibbons, Johnny Depp, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Joss Stone, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Gary Clarke Jr., Doyle Bramhall and Robert Randolph.

Back in March, Clapton also announced a new set of North American shows to take place in September. The guitar giant will be supported on the shows by respected blues and R&B mainstay Jimmie Vaughan, a frequent companion on recent itineraries.

A few weeks later, Clapton then unveiled the stellar bill for the seventh edition of his Crossroads Guitar Festival, which will include Sheryl Crow, ZZ Top, Santana, Vince Gill, Robbie Robertson, Stephen Stills, and Buddy Guy among others. The event will take place on September 23 and 24 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

As is customary, the event will raise funds for Crossroads Centre, the substance abuse rehab center that Clapton co-founded in 1998 in Antigua. Since its inception in 1999, at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Crossroads Festival has taken place on average every 3-5 years, most recently in 2019, at the American Airlines Center in Denver.

Eric Clapton plays the following UK and Ireland shows in 2024:

9 May 2024 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

11 May 2024 – M & S Bank Arena, Liverpool

13 May 2024 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

16 May 2024 – 3Arena, Dublin

20 May 2024 – Royal Albert Hall, London

21 May 2024 – Royal Albert Hall, London.

