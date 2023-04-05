Ronnie Wood, Joe Perry Join Forthcoming Tribute Concerts To Jeff Beck

Jeff Beck - Photo: Venla Shalin/Redferns

Ronnie Wood and Joe Perry have been announced as the latest additions to the all-star line-ups for the two tribute concerts to the late Jeff Beck next month, which are being curated by Eric Clapton.

The guitarists from the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith respectively are now part of these major shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 22 and 23. Already confirmed on the bills, alongside Clapton, were Rod Stewart, who like Wood was a longtime friend back to their collective days together in the Jeff Beck Group; Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr., Derek Trucks, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Joss Stone, Doyle Bramhall, Robert Randolph, and Johnny Depp. Members of Beck’s recent band, Anika Nilles, Rhonda Smith, and Robert Stevenson, will also perform.

The two shows have long since sold out, in honor of Beck, who died unexpectedly in January at the age of 78. Proceeds from each concert will go to Folly Wildlife Rescue in Kent, as a reflection of Beck’s commitment to environmental causes.

‘One of my band of brothers’

Wood posted his moving thoughts about his old friend on hearing of his passing. “Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America…musically, we were breaking all the rules, it was fantastic, groundbreaking rock ’n’ roll! Listen to the incredible track ‘Plynth’ in his honour. Jeff, I will always love you. God bless.”

Perry also wrote his own thoughts on social media. “Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar,” he said. “To see him play was to hear the ultimate [six] string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place.”