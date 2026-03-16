Eve Breaks Down ‘Let Me Blow Ya Mind’ With VEVO Footnotes

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Eve is revisiting the making of the music video for “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” in a new episode of VEVO Footnotes. The episode features commentary from the rapper and Gwen Stefani about the collaboration.

“Let Me Blow Ya Mind” originally appeared on Eve’s second studio album, 2001’s Scorpion. Released via Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Interscope Records, the platinum-selling record is celebrating a milestone with a Complex exclusive 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Signed Insert Red & Black Splatter 2LP version.

During the VEVO episode, Eve describes the record as a statement intended to be “fun and cocky and celebratory.” “I was in the music business and here to stay,” she says. She made the song with Dr. Dre and Scott Storch. “It’s one song that I wrote fully. I write my own stuff, but usually I get lazy after I write verses,” Eve said in an interview with Glamour. “I don’t want to write the chords, and Dre was like, ‘You’re not leaving the studio until this song is done.’ I hated him that day, but I’m so happy he made me stay.”

In the clip, Eve shares the origins of Stefani’s feature, saying, “I had always been a fan of No Doubt and just had this gut feeling that Gwen and I would sound great on the track, vibe-wise.” But she was advised against the pairing: “I got told that that was never going to work, that people would be like, ‘Why are these two chicks together?’”

Eve - The Making of 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind' | Vevo Footnotes ft. Gwen Stefani

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Eve held her ground. Per Stefani, “we appreciated each other’s worlds and coming together, we knew we were going to create something new and have this fresh energy.”

The video also explores the cameos from Dr. Dre, Jadakiss, and Styles P.

“Let Me Blow Ya Mind” won the first-ever Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002.

Shop Eve’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.