FLETCHER Announces Hometown Pride Festival In Asbury Park

FLETCHER - Photo: Carlos de la Reina (Courtesy of EMI Records)

FLETCHER will host a one-of-a-kind Pride celebration at the legendary Stone Pony in her hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey. All tickets for FLETCHER AND FRIENDS, set for June 4, are on sale now.

Taking place on the Stone Pony Summer Stage, the all-ages event will also feature sets from special guests Olivia O’Brien and UPSAHL.

Recently hailed by the New Jersey Star Ledger as “Asbury Park’s biggest star since Springsteen,” FLETCHER is beyond thrilled to celebrate Pride at a venue that holds so much personal and historical significance. “Probably the most stoked I have ever been for a show in my entire life,” said FLETCHER in a recent Instagram post regarding FLETCHER AND FRIENDS. “To be able to bring some pride back to my hometown means more to my heart that words can explain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, FLETCHER was awarded “Outstanding Music Artist” at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. In 2023 she will continue her “Meet Her At The Bar Experience,” a program she launched last year in support of woman-owned queer bars around the country as well as GLAAD (so far raising $50,000 for their key initiatives with the support of FLETCHER’s fanbase, brand partner JD Sports, and co-sponsor Lyft).

FLETCHER’s powerhouse debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 and featured the smash single “Becky’s So Hot,” which hit No.3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard’s Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

Known for her intimate and notoriously dazzling live show, FLETCHER has sold out a series of headlining tours on multiple continents and performed at major festivals like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Life is Beautiful, and more. FLETCHER performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and kicked off 2023 with a viral performance alongside Miley Cyrus at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on NBC before bringing her Girl Of My Dreams tour to the UK and Europe.

Visit Ticketmaster to purchase tickets for FLETCHER AND FRIENDS.