FLO’s Hit Single ‘Fly Girl’ Gets A Makeover With New Remixes

FLO has given its recent smash hit single “Fly Girl” a makeover, recruiting two DJs and producers to rework the Missy Elliott-featuring track.

The history-making girl group broke into the Top 40 with the original version of the single, which was released in March.

Now, the trip has recruited Hackney-born vocalist and DJ Eliza Rose to put her own spin on “Fly Girl,” resulting in a fresh new take. The DJ’s version features noughties-inspired uptempo dance and garage instrumentals alongside buttery vocals.

Another remix has also been released, crafter by Magicsticks, aka Kareem Olasunkanmi Temitayo, a producer who has created some of the biggest songs out of Nigeria in the last three years. He also provides a new flavor to the original, complementing FLO’s three-part honeyed harmonies and Elliott’s effortlessly cool lyricism with an Afro-piano groove that twists “Fly Girl” into a contender for summer anthem of 2023.

The remixes arrive ahead of FLO’s first festival season since breaking through into the global consciousness. Next week, it will make its debut appearance at Glastonbury Festival before heading to the likes of Longitude, TRNSMT, Wireless, and Japan’s Summersonic.

Cementing its status as one of the must-see live acts of 2023, later this year, FLO has been confirmed to appear at KISS FM’s 2023 Haunted House Party. This year, the event will take place in Liverpool, and the girl group will be joined on the line-up by Becky Hill and Jax Jones.

To date, FLO has racked up over 330 million streams across all digital streaming platforms and secured over 1 million followers in just under a year. Last year, they were named the latest winner of the BRIT Awards’ Rising Star category and followed that triumph by being placed top of the BBC’s Sound Of… 2023 tips list.

