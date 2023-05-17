Becky Hill, FLO To Perform At KISS FM’s 2023 Haunted House Party

Becky Hill - Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Becky Hill, FLO and Jax Jones are among the first artists confirmed to perform at the 2023 edition of KISS FM’s Haunted House Party.

This year marks the first time the Halloween-themed event will take place at its new home, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and – in keeping with the time of year – all party-goers are encouraged to dress up in spooky costumes for the event. Best fancy dress is preferable, with anything from a witch to a werewolf deemed more than suitable for entry.

In fact, every year the performing artists also get into the Halloween spirit by transforming into other celebrities. Previously, Rita Ora has gone dressed as Post Malone and Anne-Marie as Billie Eilish. During her Haunted House Party appearance, Jess Glynne got in touch with her inner assassin as Kill Bill character Elle Driver.

In previous years, Haunted House parties have featured sets from Rita Ora, Jason Derulo, Craig David, Years & Years, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Craig David, Mabel, Nathan Dawe, N-Dubz, Krept and Konan and Tinie Tempah.

The show will be hosted this year by BBC Strictly Come Dancing star and KISS FM’s very own Tyler West. More acts are due to be announced in the run-up to the event, while tickets for the 2023 Haunted House Party are on sale now at the event’s official website.

Elsewhere in Becky Hill news, the rising UK singer recently released a new, dancefloor-friendly single “Side Effects.”

“I haven’t released a solo record in over a year, so coming out the door after a second BRIT win feels very exciting!” Hill said in a press release. “I’m playing the UK’s best festivals this year, and I can’t wait for people to have a new song to sing along with me. “Side Effects” has been made with my favorite people in the industry, and this one really feels like the beginning of my new chapter in my artistry. Album two, here we come.”

