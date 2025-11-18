Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour

Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Two of the most beloved bands in rock history are about to join forces for a co-headlining tour. In the summer of 2026, Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd are heading out on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, which will take the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers all across North America.

Double Trouble Double Vision—branded in reference to classic songs by both bands—kicks off July 23 in Atlanta and continues through Aug. 29 in Rogers, Arkansas, with stops along the way in Toronto, Houston, Dallas, Charlotte, Saint Louis, Kansas City, and more. Six Gun Sally will open all appearances across all dates. The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at noon local time, followed by general on-sale starting Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the 19 co-headline dates, Foreigner will head out on their own for a one-off show July 17 in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Meanwhile, Skynyrd has four shows lined up without Foreigner in West Palm Beach (where they’ll be joined by Loverboy), Tampa, Sturgis (at the annual motorcycle rally), and Chicago-area Tinley Park, Illinois. But the focus next summer will be on the combined power of the two rock mainstays together, supplying audiences with their deep catalog of hits.

“The energy the band has felt knowing we’ll be touring with Skynyrd this coming summer has been electric!” Foreigner’s Jeff Pilson said in a press release. “Two bands with plenty of iconic songs, dueling guitars, double trouble and double vision are gonna set each and every stage on fire! No question this will be THE go-to event of the summer!”

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant states offered a statement of his own. “I’m excited to share the stage with Foreigner and hear all their amazing hits!” Van Zant said. “I’ve always been a fan, and I believe the audience will love this tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner together — it doesn’t get much better than that. See y’all in 2026!”

