Friends And Peers To Celebrate Lil Wayne’s 40th Birthday On Twitter Spaces

In honor of Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday, Rap Genius’ Rob Markman (@RobMarkman) will be hosting a Twitter Spaces celebration of the rapper, featuring a slew of special guests like Juelz Santana, Mack Maine, Mannie Fresh, and DJ Drama.

The event is scheduled for today, September 30, at 2pm PT/5pm ET. Fans are invited share a few well wishes along with his other friends, family, and other Weezy supporters.

Spaces are public and you can join one in several ways. Each Space has a public link that a host or listener can include in a Tweet, or share via a Direct Message. Live Spaces featuring a speaker or host you follow will also appear at the top of your timeline, highlighted in purple and in your timeline as well. You can also join via the Spaces Tab on your phone (currently available in English on iOS).

Back in August, The National Football League unveiled a new teaser video highlighting its kickoff weekend starring Wayne, Saweetie, Pusha T, and more.

Set to Dr. Dre’s anthem “Still D.R.E.,” the video pays tribute to the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last year, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Back in July, during Nicki Minaj’s set at Essence Festival, she brought out Cash Money Records founder and rapper Birdman to join her on stage. And the surprises didn’t stop there, Weezy joined in on the fun and lit up the stage on with electric performances of “Seeing Green,” “High School,” and “Truffle Butter.”

Wayne has been living up to the “best rapper alive” title he gave himself on the 2005 album Tha Carter II, and 17 years later, he retains that throne. Lil Wayne has decades in the game, after rising to prominence in the Hot Boys, with Juvenile, B.G., and Turk on the Cash Money label. Nowadays, he stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time. As these best Lil Wayne songs show, his influence on hip-hop culture is immeasurable. During the mid-00s, you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing his free-flow, and now we’re counting down the Top 20 Lil Wayne songs. After all, it’s Wayne’s world, we’re just living in it.

Listen to the best of Lil Wayne on Apple Music and Spotify.