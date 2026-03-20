Grammy Museum Announces Sublime: Straight From Long Beach Exhibit

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Grammy Museum has announced a new exhibition entitled Sublime: Straight From Long Beach, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sublime’s iconic self-titled album. Opening March 27, 2026, the exhibit offers fans a new look at the history of the California band. The show will be complemented by a special public program on July 30, 2026.

The band was formed in Long Beach, California in 1988 by Bradley Nowell (vocals, guitar), Bud Gaugh (drums), and Eric Wilson (bass). The band’s ascent began after the release of their self-titled debut, 40oz. To Freedom in 1992, and their boundary-pushing follow-up, Robbin’ the Hood in 1994. Before the band was able to release its now-celebrated self-titled third LP, Nowell tragically died on May 25, 1996. Two months later, the band released Sublime, which sold more than nine million copies and became a staple of modern alternative music.

Sublime - What I Got (Official Music Video)

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“It’s incredible that we have sold so many albums and have not toured or wrote new music in 30 years — a true testament to our fans for keeping this dream alive,” Bud Gaugh said. “Seeing the Grammy Museum celebrate this chapter of our story with an exhibit is really meaningful to us. Thank you to the fans for all of the support, you are all crazy and we are crazy in love with you!”

Kelsey Goelz, Grammy Museum Curator, added, “Sublime’s music captured a unique moment in time, blending punk, reggae, ska, and alternative rock into a sound that was unmistakably their own. This exhibit highlights the band’s cultural impact and the vibrant Long Beach scene that nurtured the band. We’re excited to give fans an intimate look at the legacy of Sublime and the enduring influence of their music.”

Sublime remains as influential today as it was back when it was released in 1996. “Santeria,” one of that album’s biggest hits, joined Spotify’s Billions Club in 2025, having racked up more than one billion plays on Spotify alone. It marked Sublime’s first song to reach that milestone.

Shop Sublime’s music on vinyl and CD here.