Inhaler And More Confirmed For 2023 Electric Picnic Festival

Inhaler - Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Ireland’s Electric Picnic has added some big new names to its 2023 lineup, including fast-rising Irish act Inhaler and also Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini, who will headline on the festival’s Saturday night.

Other acts including Wet Leg, Belters Only, Gavin James and breakout star Jazzy were also announced today, along with The Coronas, blk., Confidence Man, Overmono, MUNA, Dec Pierce Block Rockin’ Beats, Maverick Sabre, Jamie Webster, Mae Stephens, Pa Sheehy, Kingfishr, Ispíní Na hÉireann, Brad Heidi, Katy Kirby, Debbie, Dylan John Thomas, milk., ANSBRO, IMNOTYOURMATE and Yasmin Gardezi.

Inhaler, Paolo Nutini and the other new acts join previously confirmed artists including Niall Horan, Fred again.., The Killers, and Billie Eilish. You can check out the full lineup on the Electric Picnic website, though further acts are still to be announced for the festival, which is set to take place from September 1-3 in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Lewis Capaldi, however, will no longer be performing at the 2023 Electric Picnic Festival, with a press release stating: “Everyone at Electric Picnic wishes Lewis Capaldi well as he takes a break from touring for the foreseeable.”

Earlier this summer, Inhaler also confirmed a special live homecoming show at Dublin’s 3Arena to conclude the band’s “Cuts & Bruises” World Tour. The show marks the Dublin quartet’s biggest headline show to date. They will play the huge venue on November 11 with very special guests, Blossoms and Soak.

The band said in an official statement, “We never thought when we started a band, we’d be saying this but we’re taking Cuts & Bruises to the 3Arena in Dublin for our final show of the year and there’s no better place for us to end it than at home.

“We’ve had the best of times travelling around the world and seeing you all these past few months. This is going to be our last gig for now, so we want this night to be a celebration of all of you who have been with us the last few years.

Inhaler’s second album, Cuts & Bruises, was released on February 17. The band worked with its long-term collaborator Antony Genn on the record, which features the singles “If You’re Gonna Break My Heart,” “Love Will Get You There,” and “These Are The Days.”

