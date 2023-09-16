Jack Johnson Shares ‘Songs For Maui’ Live Benefit Album

Jack Johnson - Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

Jack Johnson’s third live album Songs for Maui, a benefit album to support those affected by the Maui fires, is out now.

Featuring Hawaii’s own Paula Fuga and John Cruz, Songs For Maui features a ten-track collection of chart-topping songs recorded live on location at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater during Johnson’s special 2012 Hawaiian Islands tour.

In a statement, Johnson shared, “all our love is going to our friends and family on Maui right now. As we began to brainstorm ways we could support the community, we found tracks from an acoustic show from 2012 that Paula, John and I played at the MACC on Maui. While listening to the songs we thought back to the time we spent that spring, both on stage but also bonding with our Maui ‘ohana. We know it will be a long road ahead. We hope the positive energy from this show can carry on to help raise funds and support families in need. Aloha, Jack.”

Monday, September 18, Johnson and his band will perform an intimate sold-out benefit concert at The Republik in Honolulu, along with special guests Paula Fuga and John Cruz. All proceeds from The Republik show will benefit the following organizations: Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, Hawai’i Farmers Union Foundation, Hui O Wa’a Kaulua, Chef Hui, Common Ground Collective, Local Harvest, Maui Hub, Maui Hui Mālama. All proceeds from the Songs for Maui album will be distributed with guidance from Maui’s community to support recovery and their evolving needs, now and into the future.

Back in June, Johnson released In Between Dub, a hand-selected collection of some of Johnson’s favorite songs over an incredible two-decade career. The album features a reimagined collaborative compilation of classic Johnson tracks remixed by some of Reggae’s most influential names like the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, Dennis Bovell, Nightmares on Wax, and Subatomic Sound System.

Buy or stream Songs for Maui.

Songs for Maui Tracklist:

1. In the Morning

2. Little Bit of Love

3. Country Road

4. Breakdown

5. Constellations

6. Turn Your Love

7. Give Voice

7. Island Style

8. Banana Pancakes

9. Mudfootball