Jackie McLean’s ‘One Step Beyond’ Gets Reissue

It’s the latest entry in Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl Reissue Series.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Jackie McLean’s 1963 album One Step Beyond is set to be reissued by Blue Note as part of its Classic Vinyl Reissue Series. The album will be released on November 21. This edition is stereo, all-analog, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes, and pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal.

Inspired by Ornette Coleman, alto saxophonist Jackie McLean ventured into the realm of the avant-garde on his own terms, never abandoning his soulful sense of swing and structure. With One Step Beyond, he forged a distinctive inside-out sound with a unique quintet featuring trombonist Grachan Moncur III, vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson (replacing his usual pianist), bassist Eddie Kahn, and drummer Tony Williams.

“All of the compositions which are recorded in this album are originals,” McLean wrote in One Step Beyond’s original liner notes. “These arrangements were first used when we opened at the Coronet,” a venue in Brooklyn. McLean also notes Grachan Moncur’s two composition contributions, “Frankenstein” and “Ghost Town.” “I think this composition by Grachan is one of the most beautiful jazz waltzes ever written,” McLean wrote of the former song. “Its beauty stands for everything that Frankenstein does not.”

One Step Beyond’s other two tracks were composed by McLean himself. “Saturday and Sunday” presents contrasting melodic sections representative of the different energies of the days while “Blue Rondo” born from a practice session with Grachan.

McLean’s 21 albums recorded at Blue Note between 1959 and 1967. Earlier this year. McLean’s evocative 1965 album Jacknife was re-released Blue Note Records’ Tone Poet series. Other highlights from this time period include 1962’s Let Freedom Ring, inspired by the innovations of Ornette Coleman; 1965’s It’s Time!, which featured two emerging jazz stars, Herbie Hancock and Charles Tolliver; and 1967’s Action which is steeped in both hard bop and modal jazz.

Shop the Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series now.

