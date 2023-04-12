Jay-Z To Honor Andy Warhol And Jean-Michel Basquiat At Paris Concert

Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company, announced in both English and French that the superstar MC would be heading to Paris, France to pay tribute to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The rap legend will honor the late artists with a concert that will coincide with the “Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands” exhibition. It will recognize the multiple collaborations between the pair. The concert will take place on Friday (April 14) at 9 p.m. Tiffany & Co. will serve as the sponsor. Check out Roc Nation’s announcement here.

It’s been an exciting era for Jay-Z. When he received three 2022 Grammy nods, he became the most-nominated artist in Grammy Awards history with 83. He had previously been tied with producer/composer Quincy Jones at 80.

Jay-Z made his Grammy debut in 1999 with three nominations, two from his now seminal Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life album and one for his collaboration with Jermaine Dupri, “Money Ain’t a Thang.” He won won but did not attend the awards, later saying he “boycotted” them because fellow New Yorker DMX had not been nominated despite racking up two No.1 albums in a year. Jay-Z been nominated in 18 of the 22 Grammy years since then.

Shortly before receiving the nominations, Jay-Z started an Instagram account and used it to promote the new Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall, which he produced. He deleted the page shortly after it surfaced.

Hova was also included on the soundtrack. He recorded “King Kong Riddim,” a standout song from the soundtrack to The Harder They Fall featuring Jadakiss, Conway the Machine, and British drill-grime star Backroad Gee.

The soundtrack to The Harder They Fall was produced and co-written by Jeymes Samuel, who wrote and directed the film. The OST also features “Guns Go Bang,” which features Kid Cudi.

The title track features Koffee, and Hill and Fatoumata Diawara collaborate on “Black Woman,” which Hill co-produced with Jeymes Samuel. It also features Seal, CeeLo Green, and more artists.

