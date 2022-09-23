Jessie Reyez Announces ‘YESSIE’ UK Tour For 2023

Jessie Reyez – Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Jessie Reyez has announced a new slate of UK tour dates for 2023 in support of her second album YESSIE.

The multi-platinum artist and songwriter released the new record last week (September 16), chronicling a range of emotions, from love and loss to healing, closure, and happiness.

In January, Reyez will bring the record to stages in three cities in England, visiting Birmingham, Manchester, and London on her short tour. Tickets will go on general sale at 7pm BST today (September 23) and will be available to purchase here.

The UK tour will follow the star’s fall tour across North America, which kicks off in Miami, Florida, on October 13. She will then travel across the continent for 28 further concerts before taking the tour to Europe ahead of the UK shows. Full details and tickets for the YESSIE world tour can be found on Reyez’s official website.

YESSIE picks up where her 2020 debut studio album left off – a highly anticipated release from a now unforgettable era. Her writing on the new album captures the human experience in a way that is at once unique and relatable.

After releasing two critically acclaimed EPs, Kiddo and Being Human In Public, Reyez released Before Love Came To Kill Us in March 2020, which later received a special deluxe edition release. Against unenviable odds, the album charted Top Five on Billboard’s R&B Album Chart, amassed over 1.2B global streams, and earned the title of Top Female Debut Album and Top R&B Album of 2020–cementing Reyez as a worldwide phenomenon. She made live appearances at 2021 Lollapalooza, 2022 Coachella, and opened on Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever World Tour.

Buy or stream YESSIE. View Jessie Reyez’s tour itinerary below.

Jan 28 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham

Jan 29 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2

Jan 31 – London, UK – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire