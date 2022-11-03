Exhibit Of Jim Marshall’s Rolling Stones Photography To Open At Grammy Museum

The Rolling Stones - Photo: Courtesy of Grammy Museum

A new exhibit of vintage images of the Rolling Stones by revered photographer Jim Marshall will open at the Grammy Museum on Saturday (5). The Rolling Stones 1972: Photographs by Jim Marshall will run until June 2023.

The stills capture the band at the height of their powers, and their infamous lifestyles of the time, in 1972. Marshall’s photography documented the notoriously glamorous and debauched tour of North America that followed the release of the hallowed double album Exile On Main St., specifically on its California dates near the beginning of the schedule, in June.

The exhibit also features his pre-tour images from the Stones’ visits to Sunset Sound in Los Angeles for final overdub sessions on the album, which ran until March. The album was released in May and the tour began in Vancouver on June 3, featuring new songs from the just-completed LP such as “Rocks Off,” “Happy,” “Tumbling Dice,” and “Rip This Joint.”

The itinerary became as famous for its debauchery and star-filled guest lists and backstage parties as for the band’s exhilarating live performances. As Keith Richards puts it of a photographer who became a band insider: “Once Jim was in, he was another Stone. He caught us with our trousers down and got the ups and downs.

“I love his work, which must have been frustrating to do at times, but that is what happens on gigs like this. Wonderful work, and a great guy. He had a way with the shutter and an amazing way with the eye!”

Kelsey Goelz, associate curator at the Grammy Museum, adds: “Jim’s masterful eye and unlimited access captured the Stones in the iconic rockstar way we now visualize the band. This exhibit will transport you to an era of wild rock and roll energy at its best.”

