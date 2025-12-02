Jimmy Fallon Releases New Holiday Single, ‘Ugly Sweater,’ Featuring Carter Faith

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Jimmy Fallon is continuing to build his reputation as the king of comedic yuletide tunes. Following last year’s chart-topping album Holiday Seasoning, the Tonight Show host is back with the new seasonal single “Ugly Sweater.” The song pairs Fallon with rising country star Carter Faith. Nashville super-producer Dave Cobb is behind the boards.

Inspired by 1970s country classics by the likes of Conway Twitty, “Ugly Sweater” tells the story of a meet-cute at a Christmas party. Fallon’s narrator is the only one who showed up to the party wearing an ugly sweater, but that faux pas leads to him catching Faith’s character’s eye. Drinks start flowing, flirtation involving mistletoe ensues, and by the end of the night, Fallon’s no longer the one wearing the titular garment. The accompanying music video fills in some of the gaps in the story, including some hijinks in a photo booth.

Fallon kicked off his reign over Christmas comedy with Holiday Seasoning, which dropped just in time for the 2024 holiday season. Featuring an impressive cast of guest stars—including Fallon’s Tonight Show band the Roots, his longtime collaborator Justin Timberlake, his fellow SNL alum Will Ferrell, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Dolly Parton, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and more—the album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Comedy Albums chart and ascended to No. 2 on the Holiday Albums chart. It was Fallon’s first album since 2012’s Blow Your Pants Off, another star-studded affair compiling musical numbers from his term as host of Late Night.

Faith, Fallon’s “Ugly Sweater” duet partner, is one of country music’s ascendant stars. She’s been honored by CMT and performed repeatedly at the Grand Ole Opry, in addition to tours with some of the biggest names in Nashville. Following this past October’s release of her debut album Cherry Valley through MCA, she’s set to star in next year’s Netflix film HEARTLAND alongside Jessica Chastain.

Listen to Jimmy Fallon feat. Carter Faith’s “Ugly Sweater” now.