Jodeci Hitting The Road For 2026 Tour

The R&B legends are planning multi-city engagements for holiday weekends next year.

Cover: Courtesy of Geffen Records

Jodeci has big plans for 2026. The legendary R&B group has booked a unique tour that will take them to cities across the US on holiday weekends next year.

Things will get started in Middle America on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, with a Jan. 16 date at Horseshoe Hammond Casino in Hammond, IN, and a Jan. 17 show at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, OK. It’s on to the West Coast for Valentine’s Day weekend, when Jodeci will take the stage at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, CA on Feb. 14, with an engagement at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sacramento, CA to follow on Feb. 15. Lastly, Jodeci will spend Mother’s Day weekend on the East Coast, with concerts planned for Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on May 9 and Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on May 10.

Jodeci - Freak'N You

Click to load video

The tour announcement comes on the heels of a 30th anniversary reissue for Jodeci’s The Show, The After Party, The Hotel, which brought the album to vinyl for the first time since its original 1995 release. Tickets for all shows officially go on sale this Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale access begins Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time with promo code JODECI.

Jodeci is one of the most popular and influential R&B groups of all time. Bringing a tough hip-hop edge to their genre’s gospel and soul roots, the quartet of DeVanté Swing, Mr. Dalvin, K-Ci, and JoJo earned the nickname the Bad Boys of R&B. In the New Jack Swing era and beyond, the group was a fixture on the pop and R&B charts thanks to singles like “Forever My Lady,” “Lately,” and “Freek’n You,” becoming style icons and sex symbols in addition to hit-makers.

Shop for Jodeci’s music on vinyl or CD now.

