Joe Walsh Announces Global Livestream Of VetsAid 2022 Concert

Joe Walsh and VetsAid, his national 501(c)3 non-profit veterans organization, announce the global livestream of their sixth annual festival offering. VetsAid 2022 will feature sets from a newly reunited James Gang (Joe Walsh, Jimmy Fox and Dale Peters) for a final performance, with special guest Dave Grohl as well as from Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders.

The show will be hosted for the third time by Cleveland native Drew Carey and will stream live at 6pm Eastern on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. VetsAid has partnered once again with Veeps to facilitate the livestream as they have for the past two iterations of the online festival; however, this will be the first live arena concert streaming offering. The livestream will be available for restream for 48 hours following the live performance.

“The arena show sold so fast that we just had to find a way to share the James Gang reunion and this historic night of Ohio rock and roll with more fans across America and the world,” Walsh shares. “We at VetsAid learned how to livestream over the past two years so I’m proud to partner again with Veeps to bring this show directly to fans whether it’s in their living rooms, in their local VFW halls or even just watching on their mobile phones so that we can raise even more money for Ohio vets and their families. And, thanks to our new partnerships with Fandiem and Bandsintown, one lucky donor will even win an all-expenses trip to Columbus to come to the show as my special guest and even grab a cup of joe with Joe! That’s me!”

Livestream passes priced at $19.99 and limited edition merch bundles are available now. All net proceeds will go directly to veterans’ services groups with ties to Ohio.

VetsAid is also partnering with digital fundraising platform Fandiem and live music discovery platform Bandsintown to inspire fans to give back and ‘Be Joe Walsh’s Guest at VetsAid 2022.’ Fans can Donate To Win online via fandiem.com/vetsaid for a chance at an all-expenses paid trip to VetsAid 2022 in Columbus, which will include: round trip airfare and lodging, two seats in the Friends and Family section and VIP access to the Friends and Family Lounge, dinner for two, and a coffee date with Joe Walsh the day before the show.

Fans participating in the livestream can also donate directly to VetsAid from their screens during the broadcast and one lucky donor will be selected to receive a guitar signed by all the performing artists.

As every year, all net proceeds from the concert will go directly to the veterans’ services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute. To date, VetsAid has disbursed $2,000,000 in grants. In 2022 VetsAid plans to disburse grants exclusively to organizations based in Ohio or with operations on the ground in Ohio.

Now in its sixth year, VetsAid hosted its inaugural show on September 20, 2017 with a concert at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA featuring performances by Walsh, Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and Gary Clark Jr.

In 2018, VetsAid traveled to Tacoma, WA with a sell-out event featuring Walsh, Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Haim and special guest Ringo Starr. In 2019, Houston, TX welcomed VetsAid for a blockbuster show with Walsh, ZZ Top, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow and Brad Paisley. The pandemic moved the festival online in 2020 and 2021 with intimate performances from Eddie Vedder, James Hetfield, Gwen Stefani and nearly 40 other artists from across the United States as well as the debut of new music from Walsh in his studio available via livestream.

