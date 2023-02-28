Jon Pardi To Make UK Debut At 2023 Long Road Festival

Jon Pardi - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The UK’s Long Road Festival has announced its initial names for the 2023 line-up in August, and prominent in the schedule is the UK debut of Jon Pardi.

The first 48 names have been shared for the event, which will take place at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire on the Bank Holiday weekend of August 25-27. Pardi will join a roll call that also includes Blackberry Smoke, Eli Young Band, Margo Price, Nickel Creek, Sierra Ferrell, Breland, Tenille Townes, Rissi Palmer, Chapel Hart, Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, Joshua Ray Walker, Charlotte Clark, and Jackson Dean.

The names completing the first tranche of artists are Aoife O’Donova, Arlo McKinley, Caleb Caudle, Color Me Country All Stars, Danny & the Champions of the World, Emily Scott Robinson, First Time Flyers, Foreign Affairs, Gabe Lee, Georgia Webster, Hannah White, Jill Andrews, Katy Hurt, Kelsey Waldon, Kezia Gill, Malin Pettersen, Matt Hodges, Michael B Whit, Miko Marks, Native Harrow, Paris Adams, Robbie Cavanagh, Rooftop Assembly, Sacha, Steady Habits, the Hanging Stars, the Homecoming String Band, the Often Herd, Tim Hicks, Tommy Prine, Two Ways Home, and Will Hoge.

Long Road creative director and Absolute Radio Country presenter Baylen Leonard says: “We’re delighted to announce the first wave of artists for The Long Road 2023. Our festival is about offering a unique, inclusive experience for our visitors, with amazing music, great food, and a welcoming atmosphere.

“Our line-up reflects the very best in Country and Americana music today, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors to Stanford Hall for what is going to be a truly unforgettable bank holiday weekend.”

The weekend will also include car and bike displays, countryoke, cornholing, meet and greets, wild swimming, boat building, and tractor racing, among other activities.Tickets go on sale at 9am local time this Friday (March 3), but hotel packages are available now.

