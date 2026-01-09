Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born To Die’ Enters Spotify Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

“Born To Die,” the title track from Lana Del Rey’s breakthrough album, has officially crossed one billion streams on Spotify. The song becomes Del Rey’s eighth song to enter the Billions Club, and the third from Born To Die, after “Summertime Sadness” and “Video Games.”

Released as the second single from Born To Die, the track “Born To Die” opens the album. Though the song was not an immediate smash in the United States—it has still never charted on the Billboard Hot 100—it remains well known among fans and reached the top ten in Croatia, Denmark, Iceland, Israel, Portugal, and the UK. Del Rey has continued to include the song in her live shows, performing it at her special shows at Wembley Stadium in London in 2025 and at Fenway Park in Boston in 2024.

“Born To Die” also marked Del Rey’s first music video with a major budget, as Billboard noted at the time, after the more homemade aesthetic of her debut single “Video Games.” “Generally, I’m a man of few words, but I will say that this video is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever done. I hope you like it,” del Rey wrote on Facebook after the video leaked early. The video was filmed at the Palace of Fontainebleau in France, and features a scene of del Rey embracing a man in front of an American flag.

In December 2025, the album Born To Die made history when it charted on the Billboard 200 for 618 weeks, per Forbes, becoming the longest-charting album on the U.S. chart by a solo female artist. Those weeks come out to nearly 12 years, which means that the album has been on the chart almost every single week since its debut in 2012. Del Rey released her most recent album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. in 2023. Her next album, currently titled Stove, is expected to be released in 2026.

