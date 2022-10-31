Lionel Richie To Perform At Blenheim Palace In 2023

Lionel Richie - Photo Joe Baxter PR UK

The 125 million-selling international pop superstar Lionel Richie is the first artist confirmed for next year’s Nocturne Live concert series, which returns to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire from June 14-18, 2023.

The Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning singer, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, is a true music icon famed for a vast array of seminal hit songs including “Endless Love”, “Lady”, “All Night Long”, “Stuck on You”, “Hello”, “Say You, Say Me”, “Dancing On The Ceiling”, “Three Times a Lady”, “Still”, and “Easy”.

Richie will bring his dazzling live show to the 10,000-capacity Great Court at Blenheim Palace on Wednesday June 14, 2023 for what will be his first trip to the UK since 2019. More names for next year’s series will be announced in due course.

Lionel Richie said in a statement: “I’m really looking forward to heading to Blenheim Palace next summer. The UK crowds are some of the best in the world and I can’t wait to get back over there to see you all!”

The Nocturne Live concert series, which since its inception in 2015 has featured performances from the likes of Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Gary Barlow, Simply Red, Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, Gregory Porter, Van Morrison, Tears for Fears, Gladys Knight, Elvis Costello, Simple Minds and Ennio Morricone amongst many others, runs from June 14th – 18th 2023.

Tickets for Lionel Richie start at £54 and go on sale at 9am on Friday November 4. Pre-sale begins at 9am on Tuesday, November 1.

Tickets, along with a limited number of VIP packages – which provide an exclusive opportunity to dine in the State Rooms of Blenheim Palace – are available from the official website for Nocturne Live.

