‘Listen to Art Farmer and the Orchestra’ Gets Verve Vault Treatment

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Listen to Art Farmer and the Orchestra, recorded in 1962 and released the following year on Mercury, stands as one of trumpeter/flugelhornist Art Farmer’s most ambitious statements as a leader. You’ll be able to hear it very soon on audiophile vinyl courtesy of the Verve Vault series.

The album places Farmer at the forefront of a large ensemble arranged and conducted by Oliver Nelson, whose writing gives the project a striking blend of sophistication and swing. The personnel bridges New York’s hard-bop scene with leading studio and jazz musicians, with Farmer featured as the principal solo voice against Nelson’s full complement of brass, reeds, and rhythm.

Guitarists Jim Hall and Barry Galbraith, bassist George Duvivier, drummer Charlie Persip, and pianist Tommy Flanagan are among the players supporting Farmer. They appear alongside an expanded orchestral roster of trumpets, trombones, French horns, reeds, and percussion. Nelson’s orchestrations give him space to showcase his lyricism and poised tone, balancing tightly-arranged ensemble passages with luminous solo statements. This program draws on beloved standards — including “Street of Dreams,” and “Naima” — and the orchestral setting underscores why Farmer was regarded as one of the era’s most elegant and expressive horn players.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series highlights both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Shop the Verve Vault series now.