Little Big Town Recruit Actor Charles Esten For ‘Rich Man’ Video

Little Big Town’s latest music video for their song “Rich Man” is available everywhere now, after making its Facebook world premiere.

Off their 10th studio album Mr. Sun, “Rich Man” was written by LBT’s Jimi Westbrook over the course of the last decade. The video features Charles Esten (Outer Banks, Nashville), who plays the central role of a father in the emotionally poignant video.

Produced and filmed by Running Bear Films in Nashville, TN, the video is a nostalgic film which pays homage to good men, hardworking people, and loving families everywhere. It tells the story of a young boy and his relationship with his father (Esten) over the course of time. Interwoven with a performance by Little Big Town, the video ends with a beautifully fitting twist: Westbrook himself playing the older grown-up version of the little boy.

“‘Rich Man’ has a special place in my heart, and I’ve been touched by the response it’s gotten from the record and playing it on the road. We wanted the video to show the love of family, and love of a father. This song makes me think of my own dad, and I wanted to honor that as well as the heart I have for my son,” says Westbrook. “Making this with Charles, the other actors, and of course Karen, Kimberly, and Phillip, was really a labor of love.”

Adds LBT’s Karen Fairchild: “‘Rich Man’ tells the story of how the deep roots of family ground us and give us the space to flourish and become who we are meant to be. True wealth is the story of this song.”

Earlier this week, CBS shared a sneak peek of Little Big Town’s performance during A Home For The Holidays, with Kimberly Schlapman recounting her own adoption story. She and her husband Stephen had a daughter in 2007 named Daisy. In 2016, they adopted another daughter named Dolly.

CBS will air the heartwarming holiday special for the 24th year in 2022. The program aims to raise awareness for adoption from foster care, and 2022’s lineup is star-studded.

