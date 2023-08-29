Mae Stephens, Doechii, Aqua, And More Top TikTok’s Songs Of The Summer List

Doechii - Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

If you’ve been wondering what 2023’s song of the summer is, TikTok is here to help with some scientific analysis. Using the metric of ‘video creations’ – aka how many videos have been made featuring a song – the app released a list of the most popular songs of summer 2023. See the full list below.

Topping the Global Songs of the Summer list is Mae Stephens with the über-catchy “If We Ever Broke Up.” From teasing the song with a snippet on New Year’s Eve and releasing a music video in March to being named the song of the summer in August, it’s been quite the year for the song.

Mae Stephens - If We Ever Broke Up (Official Video)

“I am truly honored to have the global number one spot for TikTok’s Song of the Summer,” the 20-year-old singer-songwriter wrote. “I mean I’m speechless, I never imagined it to climb that far! It has been amazing seeing how many different creative ideas people have come up with through IWEBU’s growth. I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported the song, streamed, shared, and given it a little boost! You are incredible, and I am so thankful. It proves that TikTok can really take someone and boost them so far! It is one of the most crucial parts of industry growth today!”

Following close behind at number two is Doechii’s mega-hit “What It Is (Solo Version)” – because who hasn’t had “What it is hoe, what’s up?” stuck in their head for months? Another song that only continued to rise throughout the year, “What It Is” was first released back in March.

Doechii - What It Is (Solo Version)

Continuing the pop girl theme, Ariana Grande also scored an entry on the list with her Future collaboration “Everyday.” That song may have been released in 2016 with her album Dangerous Woman, but TikTok is known for giving songs a second life. In that vein, it’s unsurprising to see Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” make the list, especially since Greta Gerwig’s film made this the summer of Barbie.

Hear all of the songs that have trended in 2023 on TikTok.

TikTok’s Global Songs of the Summer 2023:

‘If We Ever Broke Up’ by Mae Stephens

‘What It Is (Solo Version)’ by Doechii

‘girls like me don’t cry (sped up)’ by thuy

‘Cupid (Twin Version) [Sped Up]’ by FIFTY FIFTY

‘LALA’ by Myke Towers

‘Makeba’ by Jain

‘มองนานๆ’ by FLI:P

‘Everyday (featuring Future)’ by Ariana Grande

‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua

‘Endless Summer’ by Alan Walker and Zak Abel