Doechii Continues Meteoric Rise With ‘Booty Drop’

Doechii – ‘Booty Drop’ artwork: Courtesy of Top Dawg Entertainment

Doechii has returned with her new single “Booty Drop,” the follow-up to her global hit “What It Is (Block Boy).”

“She actin’ up, she f__k it up/I make it pop,” she raps in the stuttering track. “Dat booty soft, she lift it up/And get them props.” Later, she adds the infectious boast: “I can make yo’ booty pop/Make yo’ booty pop.”

In the accompanying music video, Doechii and her friends start a dance party on a yacht, twerking and riding jet skis in the lo-fi visual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doechii - Booty Drop (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The star previewed “Booty Drop” ahead of its release as part of an electrifying medley on the 2023 BET Awards Performance, mixing it with “What It Is” and “Some Cut.” The new track takes influence from the Jersey Club scene and samples the queen of the genre with UNIIQU3’s “Bubble Gum.”

“Booty Drop” continues Doechii’s meteoric rise, which has seen her become both a fan favorite and a critically acclaimed star. Her 2022 EP she / her / black b___h cemented the artist as a distinct voice whose versatile talents range from quick-fire bars to seductive singing, while “What It Is (Block Boy)” took things to the next level with fans responding in kind. The single has now racked up over 600 million global streams.

Later this year, the rapper and singer will take her hits on the road as she joins Doja Cat as support on her Scarlet tour. The run will kick off in San Francisco on October 31 and run through November 24, when it wraps in Doechii’s hometown of Tampa, Florida. For full dates and details, visit Doechii’s official website.

This year so far has given Doechii yet another blockbuster experience following her breakthrough 2022. Last year, she carved out a space as one of the most exciting new talents in modern music with tracks like “Stressed,” “Crazy,” and a SZA-featuring “Persuasive.” Additionally, she earned an LA Times cover story, a Colors performance, a gig modeling Balenciaga and Adidas for the Vogue World Runway Show, and mentions in 2022 “best of” lists for publications like Rolling Stone, Vulture, and Complex, among others.

Buy or stream “Booty Drop.”