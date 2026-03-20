Marvin Gaye’s ‘Soon I’ll Be Loving You Again’ Gets New Remix

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Marvin Gaye’s “Soon I’ll Be Loving You Again”, one of the beloved tracks from his 1976 I Want You album, has just been reimagined by SaLaAM ReMi.

The Grammy-winning producer and songwriter (known for his work with Nas, Amy Winehouse, and Alicia Keys) extends the original three-minute tune by two minutes, adding an atmospheric touch to the already cinematic arrangement.

The “Soon I’ll Be Loving You Again” remix is part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebration of Gaye’s I Want You album. The releases include a Vinylphyle premium vinyl reissue of the original album, featuring classics like “I Want You,” “After the Dance,” and “Since I Had You.”

As with all releases in the Vinylphyle series, lacquers were cut from the original analog tapes and pressed at 180gm at RTI. The packaging features a tip-on gatefold jacket with the now-iconic cover by Ernie Barnes, reproductions of the original tape boxes, and liner notes by ReMi.

“I’ve been listening to I Want You repeatedly in different ways for most of my life and have gotten a perspective of it over time. I realized this album is when I realized my adulthood… [it] gives me all the things I look for in music,” ReMi shares in the Vinylphyle release’s liner notes. “‘Soon I’ll Be Loving You Again’ is my favorite song ever, the number one-streamed song in my life. You feel the layers and complexity of Marvin from the soles of your feet to the crown of your hair.”

The celebration continues with I Want You 2, a 2LP set featuring bonus tracks, alternate takes, and rarities first issued on CD in 2003. Pressed on 180g vinyl, the packaging houses an exclusive lithograph and introductory liner notes by R&B artist and songwriter Arin Ray.

ReMi, a longtime admirer of Gaye’s work, has previously remixed singles from the soul legend’s extensive collection. In 2021, as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, the producer released the Save The World: Remix Suite. It featured new imaginings of the album’s “Save the Children,” its B-side “Sad Tomorrows,” an early version of “Flying High (In the Friendly Sky),” and the holiday cut, “I Want to Come Home for Christmas.”

In 2019, he released a remix of Gaye’s “Symphony.” It was included on You’re The Man, a posthumous album that gathered all of the solo and non-soundtrack music that Gaye recorded in 1972.

Buy Marvin Gaye’s I Want You and I Want You 2 here.