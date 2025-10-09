Mary J. Blige’s ‘For My Fans’ Concert Film Is Coming To Theaters

Photo: Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Mary J. Blige is bringing one of her biggest career moments to the big screen. The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning hip-hop soul icon announced the release of Mary J. Blige: For My Fans, a concert film highlighting her historic sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden back in April.

Recorded during the New York stop of her For My Fans Tour, the film will play in theaters globally on November 5 and 8. Along with the tour performance, it will also showcase guest appearances and behind-the-scenes footage. Find more information about tickets for the For My Fans film here.

“Playing Madison Square Garden was huge for me,” Mary J. Blige said of the news. “This is my home. Being able to share this moment globally with my fans, who can experience this together in a movie theater, is more special than I can put into words. This tour was always for my fans, and being able to make this into a movie for them means the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary J. Blige: For My Fans (Official Trailer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Mary J. Blige has always represented the heart and soul of New York, and her Madison Square Garden performance reflects that,” said Kymberli Frueh, EVP Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “We’re proud to share this historic hometown concert with audiences around the world through the magic of cinema.”

Blige’s For My Fans tour, which kicked off in January and wrapped in April, featured R&B singers Ne-Yo and Mario as guest openers. The career-spanning setlist included hits like “Be Without You,” “Family Affair,” and “No More Drama,” as well as tunes from her 15th album, 2024’s Gratitude.

Last year, Blige was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Peter Frampton, A Tribe Called Quest, Foreigner, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, and posthumous recognition for Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, Norman Whitfield, and Big Mama Thornton.

Blige was inducted by Dr. Dre, who worked with the hip-hop soul icon on “Family Affair” from her triple-platinum 2001 album No More Drama. “When you listen to Mary, you understand you’re not alone in heartbreak,” Dre said. “The queen of hip-hop soul is a rock star,” Blige said in her speech.

Shop for Mary J. Blige’s music on vinyl or CD now.