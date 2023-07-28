Matteo Bocelli Tees Up Debut Album With Ed Sheeran-Penned Single ‘Chasing Stars’

Matteo Bocelli – Photo: Riccardo Nacchi (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Matteo Bocelli has given another preview of his forthcoming debut album with the new single “Chasing Stars,” written by Ed Sheeran.

The 25-year-old singer/songwriter is set to release Matteo on September 22 via Capitol Records, signaling the musician stepping out into the spotlight on his own. The son of Andrea Bocelli, he has often collaborated with his father in the past.

“Chasing Stars” was written by Sheeran alongside his brother Matthew and pays tribute to beloved dads. “When I was younger, my father was my hero / Let me hop on his shoulders, we sang to the moon,” Bocelli sings in the song’s opening lines.

Matteo Bocelli - Chasing Stars

“‘Chasing Stars’ was written by me and my brother Matthew about our father, and how he was supportive to us when we were younger with our music,” Sheeran explained. “I love the finished version with Matteo, he’s such a talent. I hope everyone else enjoys it!”

Bocelli added: “Like the Sheeran brothers, I grew up in a family where music was very appreciated. Ed and Matthew wrote the song, but it seems like they wrote it for me. I really feel privileged to be the first to record it.”

The music video was filmed at Jamaica Beach on Lake Garda in Italy and was directed by Gaetano Morbioli, who previously worked with Andrea and Matteo on the video for the 2018 collaboration “Fall On Me.”

Matteo is set to feature 12 tracks – including the previous single “For You” – which will display all the facets of Bocelli’s artistry with a mix of songs in English and Italian. It will also feature contributions from PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson), and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson), among others.

Meanwhile, Bocelli will embark on his first-ever world tour in September, kicking off in Berlin on September 30. The run will cover 12 countries, including the US and the Middle East, over the course of 30 dates. Find more information and tickets on Bocelli’s official website.

