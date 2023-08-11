Maya Delilah Looks For The ‘Silver Lining’ With Her New Single

Maya Delilah - 'Silver Lining' artwork courtesy of Blue Note/Capitol Records

Maya Delilah has shares her new single “Silver Lining,” a stirring new summer single out today via Blue Note/Capitol Records. You can check it out below.

“Silver Lining” is a bittersweet love song about the contradicting sides of a love interest and weighing up the good vs. the bad,” says Maya. “As the first single of a really exciting new project, it’s introducing a new world of sound for me with elements of acoustic pop that I haven’t explored before.”

Maya Delilah - Silver Lining (Lyric Video)

“Silver Lining” was produced by Doug Schadt who is best known for his work on Maggie Rogers’ EP ‘Now That The Light Is Fading’ and her breakthrough hit “Alaska.” It follows Maya’s previous single “Pretty Face,” a soulful pop-rock slow jam that turned a disappointing relationship into an amusing and irrepressible kiss-off showcasing Maya’s delightfully pointed sense of humor and impressive guitar chops.

Maya also made a memorable appearance on the 2022 collection Blue Note Re:imagined II where she put her own distinct twist on Cassandra Wilson’s cover of Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon.” First issued on September 30, 20022, that release showcased new interpretations of classic Blue Note tracks by Donald Byrd, Chick Corea, Grant Green, Chico Hamilton, Bobbi Humphrey, Norah Jones, Joe Lovano, Thelonious Monk, Marlena Shaw, and Wayne Shorter.

A 23-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist from North London, Maya attended the prestigious BRIT School whose alumni include Adele, Amy Winehouse, and FKA twigs, among many others. While building up a devoted following on Tik Tok and Instagram where she gained notice for her incredible guitar abilities, Maya started self-releasing music in 2020 and has already racked up more than 40 million streams of fan favorites including ‘Breakup Season’, ‘Tangerine Dream’, and ‘Moonflower.

Buy or stream “Silver Lining.”