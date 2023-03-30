Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, And More Set For Power Trip Festival

Metallica - Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Power Trip festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 event and it’s a certified who’s-who of hard rock. Taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California this October, the three-day event will be headlined by Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden on Friday, October 6, AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne on Saturday, October 7, and Metallica and Tool on Sunday, October 8.

Early-access tickets go on sale Thursday, April 6, which you can register for now. General admission starts at $599, with various VIP and accommodation packages available.

It’s been a very exciting time for Metallica fans worldwide. Earlier today, March 30, the band shared the official music video for the title track of the band’s 12th studio album, 72 Seasons. The Tim Saccenti-directed clip, which was filmed in Los Angeles, California on February 12, can be seen below.

The 72 Seasons album will be released April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track “72 Seasons” is Metallica’s first full-length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. The album will be released in formats, including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD and digital.

Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing will hold a worldwide 72 Seasons listening party. For one night only on Thursday, April 13, the album will be played in full in pummeling surround sound, exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide — with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band. The result will offer fans an unforgettable night as they experience 72 Seasons first and fully on the eve of its April 14 release date.

The global premiere sees Metallica and Trafalgar joining forces once more, having previously worked together on the October 2019 worldwide cinematic release of S&M², which documented Metallica and San Francisco Symphony reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their original S&M (Symphony & Metallica) concerts and releases.

Visit Power Trip’s official website for more information.