Metallica Announces Life Burns Faster Residency at Sphere

Metallica Press Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Metallica will soon bring its heavy metal hits to Sin City. The legendary band has announced its Life Burns Faster Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The eight-show run at the high-tech venue will take place on October 1 and 3, 15 and 17, 22 and 24, and 29 and 31.

The dates continue the band’s “No Repeat Weekend” tradition that began with the band’s M72 World Tour in 2023, where no songs were repeated on each Thursday and Saturday throughout the course of the tour. The two-night No Repeat Weekend tickets and single-night tickets will go on sale on March 6 at 10 am PT.

“About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ‘23, I thought ‘We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!’” Metallica co-founder and drummer Lars Ulrich shared in a statement. “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way f–kin’ psyched to go next level!”

Metallica: Life Burns Faster at Sphere in Las Vegas (Trailer)

The residency, produced by Live Nation and presented by inKind, “will see live staples and surprises spanning the Metallica catalog enhanced by the venue’s immersive technologies that will allow fans to experience the sound and fury of the band’s live performance in new experiential dimensions,” per a press release.

Metallica joins U2, No Doubt, Phish, The Backstreet Boys, and other acts who have performed at The Sphere since its opening in 2023. The venue boasts unique features, ranging from the world’s highest resolution LED display wrapping the audience to immersive sound and multi-sensory 4D technology.

Last year, Metallica (comprised of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo) received two new milestone certifications for its iconic albums, 1991’s Metallica AKA The Black Album and 1986’s Master of Puppets.

The band’s self-titled fifth album was certified 20x platinum, while its third LP, Master of Puppets, was certified 8x platinum. Metallica also released its Metallica Saved My Life documentary last year. Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, it documents the band’s inspiring influence on their fans worldwide.

