mgk Shares Video For ‘lost americana’ Cut ‘goddamn’

mgk has shared a music video for “goddamn,” one of many standout tracks from his celebrated 2025 LP lost americana.

Directed by Sam Cahill, the clip offers a documentary-style behind the scenes look at mgk and his band as they get ready for a show on the Lost Americana tour in Europe. These slice of life shots, which still include mgk performing the song, are interspersed with the singer traversing rooftops and performing in abandoned nature.

The song was written and performed with longtime mgk collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX, Nick Long, and No Love For The Middle Child. On the track, mgk pays homage to the lifestyle that has captivated him all these years. He sings: “Wasted years, but kept my soul/ I always knew my home was rock ’n’ rollin’/ Days are short, before I go/ I want my casket laced with guns and roses.”

mgk is currently in the middle of his sprawling Lost Americana tour. His last date in Europe is set for March 12 in Dublin, Ireland. From there, he’ll head to Australia and New Zealand in April, before concluding the year-plus adventure with a number of dates across North America this summer.

Though lost americana was released in August of 2025, he’s been promoting the record with new music videos throughout recent months. Back in February, he shared a clip for album track “starman,” which was also directed by Sam Cahill. That video, too, incorporates elements from the Lost Americana world tour, though in the “starman” clip the director makes use of the Statue of Liberty stage set mgk has brought with him on the road.

The ”starman” video follows the January release of “times of my life,” a ballad which dates back to the Tickets To My Downfall sessions. Upon its release, lost americana landed in the Billboard 200 Top 5 and became mgk’s third consecutive No.1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart.

