Watch mgk’s New Music Video For ‘starman’

Over a year on from the release of his 2025 blockbuster album Lost Americana, mgk has released a music video for the album’s track “starman.”

Directed by Sam Cahill, the visual incorporates elements from mgk’s ongoing Lost Americana world tour: specifically, the large-scale Statue of Liberty stage set he’s brought with him around the world. Currently on the road in Europe, mgk will bring the tour back to the states on May 15, kicking off a new North American leg in Wheatland, California that will wrap up on July 1 in Ridgefield, Washington.

mgk - starman (Official Music Video)

Firmly rooted in a lineage of American emo and alt-rock, ”Starman” reimagines the chorus of Third Eye Blind’s 1997 hit ”Semi-Charmed Life” in a thoroughly modern context. He wrote and produced the song alongside Blink-182’s Travis Barker, who also drums on the song. It also features collaborators and friends SlimXX, BazeXX, Nick Long, and No Love For The Middle Child.

The ”starman” video follows the January release of “times of my life,” a romantic ballad whose genesis dates back to the Tickets To My Downfall sessions. In November 2025, mgk also linked up with the Jonas Brothers for a remix of Lost Americana’s “cliché,” which received its own music video earlier in the year. Upon its release, lost americana landed in the Billboard 200 Top 5 and became mgk’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart.

Listen to mgk’s “starman” here.