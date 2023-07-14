Mickey Guyton Doubles Up With Kane Brown For ‘Nothing Compares To You’

Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown - Photo: Joseph Llanes

Mickey Guyton has released her first radio single of the year in “Nothing Compares To You,” which features multi-platinum-selling country star Kane Brown. The song was written by Tyler Hubbard, Bebe Rexha, and Jordan Schmidt, and produced by Hubbard and Schmidt. The song will impact country radio on August 7.

Says four-time Grammy nominee Guyton: “This song said everything I needed to about my relationship with my husband and really spoke to me the moment I heard it. Having been a fan of Kane’s from the beginning, I felt this was the perfect song for us to do together. I’m so thankful Tyler, Bebe, and Jordan trusted us with this beautiful song!” In a social media post, she added: “ I am thrilled to have my brother @kanebrown on this with me. Go check it out, I can’t wait to hear what you think!”

Nothing Compares To You

After the success of her debut album Remember Her Name, which made her the first Black artist to win a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, Guyton was named 2022 Time Breakthrough Artist of the Year. She then released the songs “I Still Pray,” “How You Love Someone,” and “Somethin’ Bout You.” Next week, she takes another step in her continuing rise by joining Shania Twain as special guest on several shows on the Canadian superstar’s Queen Of Me Tour. These include dates in Kansas City, the Woodlands, New Orleans, and Guyton’s home town, Dallas.

Guyton is one of the artists featured on the album Growin’ Up Country, Vol.1, released last month, for which the publicity says it “features original songs crafted to inspire a new generation of country music enthusiasts.” She sings “This Is My Home,” alongside tracks by such artists as Brett Young, Jaden Michaels, Cale Dodds, and Laci Kaye Booth.

