Role Model And Monty’s Good Burger Announce One-Day Collaboration

On Saturday, December 10 from 1-3pm, Role Model (aka Tucker Pillsbury) will take over the register at Monty’s Good Burger, Echo Park, for an opportunity to meet his fans face-to-face after the final show in his North American Fall tour, “TOURx FINALÉ” which will take place at the Hollywood Palladium on Friday, December 9. Fans will be able to order a collaborative vegan shake and buy Monty’s x Role Model limited-edition merch.

To celebrate Role Model’s year that included “TOURx 2022,” a world tour in support of his debut album Rx; the release of his subsequent single “cross your mind”; and his North American Fall tour ‘TOURx FINALE,’ Monty’s Good Burger is launching a limited edition crewneck sweatshirt ($60) and a collaborative shake that will only be available for one-day only on December 10.

Role Model’s Bootyshake! ($6.50) is a vegan Almond Crossiant flavored shake, that starts with Monty’s classic vanilla soft serve base and blends with marsipan flavoring. To top it off, Monty’s will be offering a special mini croissant from local bakery Bakers Bench made just for this collaboration, alongside whipped cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.

Back in August, Role Model released “cross your mind,” his first single since releasing Rx. The supremely infectious and catchy song was co-produced by Jonah Shy and Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan), who also co-wrote the track with Tucker while he was on tour.

The song is about longing for someone, the excitement of the chase, and the fantasy of what could be. Packed with trademark Role Model lines that are effortlessly relatable, vulnerable, and overall encapsulating from start to finish, “cross your mind” is available now at all digital retail providers via Interscope Records.

The fun, lighthearted, and Risky Business-inspired music video, directed by Dylan Knight, follows Role Model as he performs through a gorgeous suburban home. Tucker’s performance builds, becoming louder and more of a spectacle as the song progresses, making it seem as though he is trying harder and harder to grab someone’s attention.

Visit Monty’s Good Burger’s official website for more information.