Ne-Yo And Akon To Unite For ‘Nights Like This’ Global Tour

The sprawling run will begin on April 24 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Published on

Ne-Yo and Akon tour
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ne-Yo and Akon have announced that they’ll be touring across the globe together in 2026. The ‘Nights Like This’ co-headlining tour will kick off on April 24 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

From Ireland, the two artists will travel throughout the U.K. and Europe before heading to North America on June 17. That segment of the run will begin in Vancouver, BC. From there, Ne-Yo and Akon will perform in major markets like Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. The tour will wrap up on Friday, August 21 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.

In Ne-Yo’s world, the singer is fresh off celebrating his monumental smash “So Sick” joining Spotify’s Billions Club. This achievement from April marked the singer’s third song to reach this milestone.

Ne-Yo - So Sick (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

Regarding the song, Ne-Yo told Billboard: “It’s definitely the one that started it all. So this is when I learned a little something about the way that records are released — or at least in the book of [record label executive] L.A. Reid. He says, ‘So we’re going to put out ‘Stay’ first and it’s not going to blow up … but it’s going to be enough to get their attention. And then once we get their attention, ‘So Sick.’ He was right.” This chart-topper from the R&B star will surely be a setlist staple during the ‘Nights Like This’ tour.

As for Akon, over the summer he teamed up with Vevo “CTRL” for a live performance of “Locked Up,” the lead single from his monumental 2004 debut, Trouble, a track that will surely be performed by the singer during the upcoming tour.

The song, which has become a classic staple in Akon’s wide-reaching discography, shares the singer’s reflections of his time in prison. He sings about being behind bars and the wide reaching implications that led to his road to redemption. More than 20 years later, the words still hit powerfully.

Browse our hip-hop collection featuring limited edition vinyl and CDs here.

